Punjab minister Aman Arora meets filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, discusses promotion of 'film tourism' 

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora on Monday said he held a meeting with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali here and discussed ways to promote "film tourism" in the state.

Arora, the state's Information and Public Relations minister, shared the news on Twitter and posted his pictures with the director.

"Jab We Met. Had a productive meeting with Imtiaz Ali, Bollywood director, producer and writer, in my office at Chandigarh."

"Discussed ways & means to boost CM @BhagwantMann Ji's efforts to promote film tourism in the culturally enriched state of Punjab," the minister tweeted.

Ali is known for directing movies such as "Jab We Met", "Love Aaj Kal" and "Rockstar" as well as creating the critically-acclaimed Netflix show "She".

