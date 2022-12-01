Producer Anand Pandit to distribute Kabzaa in Hindi

By Express News Service

Anand Pandit, the noted distributor and producer from Bollywood, who has bankrolled over 100 projects will be collaborating with South Indian cinema with Kabzaa. He has brought the Hindi distribution rights of R Chandru’s multilingual mass action commercial entertainer for a high price. The director reveals this information on the sidelines of the Hindi teaser release today.

“The Hindi rights has been sold for an unbelievable price, and the pre-business fetched before the film’s release is a step forward for Kannada cinema,” says R Chandru.

The film is currently in the post-production stage, and Chandru is planning to release the film in early 2023. “The multilingual film will be released in over 9 languages, and I am currently in talks with distributors from various regions to finalise the release date.”

Kabzaa is presented by MTB Nagaraj and bankrolled by Chandru under the Sri Siddheshwara Enterprises banner, in association with Alankar Pandian’s Invenio Films.

Kabzaa has an ensemble cast including the likes of Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, Rahul Dev, Anup Revanna, Kabir Duhan Singh, Danish Akhtar Saifi, Pradeep Rawat, Jayaprakash, and Kota Srinivas. The film has music by Ravi Basrur composing the music, Kabzaa has cinematography by AJ Shetty, and editing is done by Mahesh Reddy.

Anand Pandit, the noted distributor and producer from Bollywood, who has bankrolled over 100 projects will be collaborating with South Indian cinema with Kabzaa. He has brought the Hindi distribution rights of R Chandru’s multilingual mass action commercial entertainer for a high price. The director reveals this information on the sidelines of the Hindi teaser release today. “The Hindi rights has been sold for an unbelievable price, and the pre-business fetched before the film’s release is a step forward for Kannada cinema,” says R Chandru. The film is currently in the post-production stage, and Chandru is planning to release the film in early 2023. “The multilingual film will be released in over 9 languages, and I am currently in talks with distributors from various regions to finalise the release date.” Kabzaa is presented by MTB Nagaraj and bankrolled by Chandru under the Sri Siddheshwara Enterprises banner, in association with Alankar Pandian’s Invenio Films. Kabzaa has an ensemble cast including the likes of Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, Rahul Dev, Anup Revanna, Kabir Duhan Singh, Danish Akhtar Saifi, Pradeep Rawat, Jayaprakash, and Kota Srinivas. The film has music by Ravi Basrur composing the music, Kabzaa has cinematography by AJ Shetty, and editing is done by Mahesh Reddy.