Soha Ali Khan joins Chhorii 2 cast  

Published: 01st December 2022 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Chhorii 2

A still from the trailer of the movie 'Chhorii' (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

Chhorii 2, the sequel to 2021's Chhorii starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, has begun filming. Actor Soha Ali Khan has joined the cast of the horror sequel directed by Vishal Furia. According to the makers, Chhorii 2 picks up Sakshi’s (Nushrratt Bharuccha) story and will bring back 'some key characters as well as introduce new characters and monsters'.

Vishal, who helmed the 2021 remake based on his own Marathi film Lapachhapi, returns to directing duties in the sequel.

Speaking about Chhorii 2, Vishal said, "I am thrilled to take the story of Chhorii to the next level with its sequel. I have always envisioned Chhorii to be a multiple-film franchise and am delighted that my producers are backing my vision. I am excited to bring back Nushrratt in the sequel and to begin a new journey with powerhouse talent like Soha.”

Soha Ali Khan said she is thrilled to join the cast and world of Chhorii. "The role that I play in Chhorii 2 is truly unique and a significant departure from the work I have previously been a part of," Soha shared. "I really enjoyed the first edition of Chhorii, and am excited to up the horror quotient in this edition."

Nushrratt added, "I am extremely excited and kicked to reprise the role of Sakshi and go back to the world of Chhorii. I cannot wait for the audiences to experience what we have in store for them, this time. It's going to be bigger and better!

Chhorii 2 is presented by T-Series, Abundantia Entertainment and Psych.
 

