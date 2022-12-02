Arun Chandu’s 'Gaganachari' enters the festival circuit

By Express News Service

Arun Chandu, known for Sayanna Varthakal and Saajan Bakery, has introduced his upcoming sci-fi mockumentary Gaganachari to the international film festival circuit. The film is headlined by Anarkali Marikkar (as an alien), Aju Varghese and Gokul Suresh.

In a statement, Arun said, “We’re aware that the wait has been very long but we come hearing great news! For us, Gaganachari isn’t just another film. It’s a creative blend of intuition, ideologies and imagination from a huge collective of artists. It would be a missed opportunity to let it go obscure. Hence we took the liberty of exhibiting our film to a wider international audience by submitting it to a selected list of prestigious International Film Festivals organised by film enthusiasts and aficionados from all over the world. Needless to say, the conviction we had in our film proved to be right.”

The film has been selected by nine international film festivals, among which are a prestigious few in New York and London. Arun added that the film has already won Best Feature Film at the Art Blocks International Film Festival to be held in Copenhagen. “We have also entered the final round of the covenant Vesuvius International Film Festival (Italy) as well as the quarter-finals of both the New York International Film Festival and the Oniros Film Awards, New York.”

The other film festivals are Fantasy/Sci-Fi Film and Screenplay Festival, Chicago American Golden Picture International Film Festival FILMESQUE, CineFest, New York, Crown Point International Film Festival and Lift-Off Film Maker Sessions at Pinewood Studios.

Bankrolled by Ajith Vinayaka films, Gaganachari has a screenplay and dialogues by Arun Chandu & Siva Sai, cinematography by Surjith S Pai, editing by CeeJay Achu, and music by Sankar Sharma.

