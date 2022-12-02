Home Entertainment Hindi

It’s a schedule wrap for 'Letters to Mr Khanna' 

The film, directed by Milind Dhaimade, delves into the integral fabric of families, communication, and memories, as well as their role in forcing us to grow up. 

Published: 02nd December 2022 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The first schedule of Letters to Mr Khanna, Lionsgate India Studios’ first feature film, has been wrapped up. In an Instagram post, Neetu Kapoor shared a photo from Jaipur, Rajasthan. The photo features Kapoor sitting on a swing and captioned it, “Last swing in fresh weather and natural Vit D., before getting into pollution and popping pills.”

Actor Shraddha Srinath, also shared a picture, captioning, “What’s a schedule wrap without a schedule wrap party.” The second schedule will start soon in Mumbai. Also starring Sunny Kaushal, the film, directed by Milind Dhaimade, delves into the integral fabric of families, communication, and memories, as well as their role in forcing us to grow up. The coming-of-age story will capture the beautiful and relatable relationship between a mother and her son. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Letters to Mr Khanna  Neetu Kapoor
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp