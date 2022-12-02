It’s a schedule wrap for 'Letters to Mr Khanna' 

By Express News Service

The first schedule of Letters to Mr Khanna, Lionsgate India Studios’ first feature film, has been wrapped up. In an Instagram post, Neetu Kapoor shared a photo from Jaipur, Rajasthan. The photo features Kapoor sitting on a swing and captioned it, “Last swing in fresh weather and natural Vit D., before getting into pollution and popping pills.”

Actor Shraddha Srinath, also shared a picture, captioning, “What’s a schedule wrap without a schedule wrap party.” The second schedule will start soon in Mumbai. Also starring Sunny Kaushal, the film, directed by Milind Dhaimade, delves into the integral fabric of families, communication, and memories, as well as their role in forcing us to grow up. The coming-of-age story will capture the beautiful and relatable relationship between a mother and her son.

