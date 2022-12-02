Home Entertainment Hindi

Money laundering: Actor Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh

Nora Fatehi

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Actor Nora Fatehi on Friday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here for recording her statement in connection with an ongoing money laundering probe against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and associates, official sources said.

Fatehi, 30, has been questioned by the federal agency in the past.

Sources said the actor, known for her dance numbers in Bollywood films, will be questioned about Chandrashekhar and her statement will be recorded under the sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED, in her earlier charge sheets filed in this case, had named actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused while Fatehi's statement was included in the same prosecution complaint.

The agency has alleged that Chandrashekhar, 32, used illegal money to purchase gifts for Fernandez which he had extorted by cheating high-profile people including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh to the tune of about Rs 200 crore. He was arrested by the ED.

In February, the ED filed its first supplementary prosecution complaint against Pinky Irani, an alleged aide of Chandrashekhar who introduced him to Bollywood actresses like Nikita Tamboli, Chahat Khanna, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil, in Tihar Prison.

It had been alleged in the charge sheet that Pinky Irani used to choose costly gifts for Fernandez and later used to drop it at her house after the payments were made by Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Sukesh has spent around Rs 20 crore on different models and Bollywood celebrities. A few had refused to take the gifts from him.

In September this year, a team of the Economic Offences Wing took actresses Nikki Tamboli and Sofia Singh to the Tihar’s central jail number one to “recreate” their meetings with the ‘conman’ as part of the ongoing probe.

The probe has also revealed that Chandrashekar had fully-functional office inside the prison with a television, sofa, carpet and other amenities. On October 19, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena granted permission to the EOW to investigate 82 prison officials for their alleged involvement in the extortion racket.

(With inputs from Express News Service, PTI)

