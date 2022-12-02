Home Entertainment Hindi

Singer Jubin Nautiyal sustains multiple injuries after falling down stairs

After learning about the unfortunate incident, Jubin's fans took to social media and wished him a speedy recovery.

Published: 02nd December 2022 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Jubin Nautiyal

Singer Jubin Nautiyal

By ANI

MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal is currently not keeping well as he sustained multiple injuries after falling down stairs.

According to the 'Raataan Lambiyan' hitmaker's team, Jubin broke his elbow, cracked his ribs and hurt his head after falling down his building staircase. He was immediately rushed to the hospital.

He has been advised by the doctors to not use his right arm and will undergo an operation.

After learning about the unfortunate incident, Jubin's fans took to social media and wished him a speedy recovery.

"Get well soon Jubin," a social media user commented.

"Wish you a speedy recovery. Get back stronger," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jubin performed at a live concert in Dubai last week. He has also come up with songs 'Bana Sharabi' from Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Govinda Naam Mera' and 'Yu Tere Hue Hum' from Kajol-starrer 'Salaam Venky'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jubin Nautiyal multiple injuries Jubin Nautiyal accident
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp