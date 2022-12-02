Home Entertainment Hindi

Want Ranveer Singh to play me in my biopic: Karan Johar

Apart from this, Johar also revealed that he wants his childhood to be depicted on-screen because he has amazing memories from the time and his parents taught him a lot of good lessons.

Published: 02nd December 2022 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Karan Johar (L), Ranveer Singh (R)

Karan Johar (L), Ranveer Singh (R)

By Kartik Bhardwaj
Express News Service

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently said in an interview that Ranveer Singh will be perfect to play him in a biopic.

Apart from this, he also revealed that he wants his childhood to be depicted on-screen because he has amazing memories from the time and his parents taught him a lot of good lessons.

During the live show on Roposo, when the director was asked who can portray his part best in his biopic, he said: "I think Ranveer Singh. He is like a chameleon, and he will do his best."

Karan was born to film producers Yash Johar, and Hiroo Johar and made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Later, he also directed Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Student Of The Year, and many more.

He shared that he wants his childhood to be shown in his biopic. As it was not only amazing but, in a way, unusual too and because of that he faced certain challenges.

"I had a wonderful childhood. My parents were so good to me and taught me the most amazing life lessons. However, it was also a little bumpy as I was an unusual kid and there were a few emotions that I festered as a kid. I was also different compared to the others, so I had to pay the price for it. It was tough, but also a very energizing time because when I look back, I feel like I learned a lot in that phase."

Karan also revealed that even though he is called KJo, he dislikes the nickname and would like people to call him Karan. He shared his wish to have international stars Ellen DeGeneres and Meryl Streep as guests on his talk show someday.

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranveer Singh Karan Johar
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp