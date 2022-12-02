Want Ranveer Singh to play me in my biopic: Karan Johar

Kartik Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently said in an interview that Ranveer Singh will be perfect to play him in a biopic.

Apart from this, he also revealed that he wants his childhood to be depicted on-screen because he has amazing memories from the time and his parents taught him a lot of good lessons.

During the live show on Roposo, when the director was asked who can portray his part best in his biopic, he said: "I think Ranveer Singh. He is like a chameleon, and he will do his best."

Karan was born to film producers Yash Johar, and Hiroo Johar and made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Later, he also directed Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Student Of The Year, and many more.

He shared that he wants his childhood to be shown in his biopic. As it was not only amazing but, in a way, unusual too and because of that he faced certain challenges.

"I had a wonderful childhood. My parents were so good to me and taught me the most amazing life lessons. However, it was also a little bumpy as I was an unusual kid and there were a few emotions that I festered as a kid. I was also different compared to the others, so I had to pay the price for it. It was tough, but also a very energizing time because when I look back, I feel like I learned a lot in that phase."

Karan also revealed that even though he is called KJo, he dislikes the nickname and would like people to call him Karan. He shared his wish to have international stars Ellen DeGeneres and Meryl Streep as guests on his talk show someday.

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

