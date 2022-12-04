Home Entertainment Hindi

Apurva Agnihotri and wife Shilpa welcome baby girl after 18 years of marriage

Apurva is best known for his role of Armaan Suri in hit television series "Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin".

Published: 04th December 2022 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Apurva Agnihotri and wife Shilpa welcome baby girl

TV star Apurva Agnihotri and his wife Shilpa Agnihotri have become parents.

By PTI

MUMBAI: TV star Apurva Agnihotri and his wife Shilpa Agnihotri have become parents to their first child, the actor announced on Saturday.

Apurva, who turned 50 on Friday, shared the news in a post on Instagram and said they have named their daughter Ishaani Kanu Agnihotri.

"And just like that, this birthday became the most special birthday of my life as god blessed us with the most special, incredible, amazing, miraculous gift ever. With utmost gratitude and immense happiness Shilpa and I wish to introduce our darling daughter Ishaani Kanu Agnihotri. Please shower her with all your love and blessings," the actor posted.

Apurva is best known for his role of Armaan Suri in hit television series "Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin".

He also featured in movies such as "Pardes", "Kasoor" and "Lakeer".

He tied the knot with Shilpa, who starred in shows such as "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", "Lavanya" and "Kkusum", in 2004.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Apurva Agnihotri Shilpa Agnihotri
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp