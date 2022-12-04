Home Entertainment Hindi

Manoj Bajpayee to headline Zee Studios' courtroom drama

The movie marks the feature directorial debut of Apoorv Singh Karki, known for helming episodes of series such as "Aspirants", "Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd" and "Flames".

Published: 04th December 2022 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Manoj Bajpayee.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Sunday said he has concluded the shoot of his upcoming courtroom drama movie.

The untitled project is being produced by Vinod Bhanushali's Bhanushali Studios Limited, Suparn S Varma and Zee Studios.

Taking to Instagram, the 53-year-old actor posted a video from his last day of filming from the movie's set.

"And it's a wrap," Bajpayee wrote in the caption.

The movie marks the feature directorial debut of Apoorv Singh Karki, known for helming episodes of series such as "Aspirants", "Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd" and "Flames".

A Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited presentation, the courtroom drama is also produced by Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh & Vishal Gurnani.

Juhi Parekh Mehta serves as a co-producer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manoj Bajpayee Apoorv Singh Karki
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp