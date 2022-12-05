Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar could return to 'Hera Pheri' universe as Raju

The franchise 'Hera Pheri' consists of two films - 'Hera Pheri' (directed by Priyadarshan) and 'Phir Hera Pheri' (directed by the writer of 'Hera Pheri' - Neeraj Vora).

Published: 05th December 2022 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2022 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

The 'Hera Pheri' universe.

The 'Hera Pheri' universe.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who did not have a very successful year at the movies, may well be returning to the 'Hera Pheri' universe. Earlier, it was widely reported in the media that the superstar had left the franchise after the film's producer and he could not reach a common ground.

Following Akshay's exit, Kartik Aaryan, who delivered superhit 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' earlier this year, was brought into the film - a development which was confirmed by the film's very own Babu bhaiyya - Paresh Rawal on Twitter.

The development led to a huge uproar on social media and rightly so because the franchise is one of the pillars of Hindi cinema in the comedy genre.

As per a media report, the film's producer Firoz Nadiadwala has re-initiated the conversations with Akshay Kumar, who recently graced the Red Sea International Film Festival.

The producer agreed that Akshay's character of Raju is what makes the 'Hera Pheri' franchise so special along with his fellow actors Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal.

While earlier it was speculated in the media that the disagreement was over Akshay's remuneration in the film, the recent media reports states that the differences between the producer and the actor were majorly because of the script as Akshay wanted nothing but the best for the franchise which the team has built with so much love and passion.

The news has left Akshay Kumar fans expressing their happiness on social media as #HeraPheri3 is trending big time on Twitter.

The franchise 'Hera Pheri' consists of two films - 'Hera Pheri' (directed by Priyadarshan) and 'Phir Hera Pheri' (directed by the writer of 'Hera Pheri' - Neeraj Vora). Over the years, both the films have gained a cult status, and also rule the social media as their frames and dialogues constitute a majority of memes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akshay Kumar Hera Pheri Phir Hera Pheri
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp