Home Entertainment Hindi

Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani dance to 'Kya Baat Ay' remake in 'Govinda Naam Mera'

In the teaser, Vicky and Kiara are seen grooving to the catchy lyrics.

Published: 05th December 2022 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2022 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

A screengrab from 'Kyaa Baat Haii'.

A screengrab from 'Kyaa Baat Haii'.

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actors Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani's upcoming comedy thriller 'Govinda Naam Mera' features a recreated version of Harrdy Sandhu's popular Punjabi song 'Kya Baat Ay'.

On Monday, Vicky took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the song.

In the teaser, Vicky and Kiara are seen grooving to the catchy lyrics.

The full song 'Kyaa Baat Haii' will be out on Tuesday.

"My love for Punjabi songs is now something I got a chance to dance to #KyaaBaatHaii 2.0, song out tomorrow at 12:30pm#GovindaNaamMera streaming from 16th December, only on @disneyplushotstar! #GovindaNaamMeraOnHotstar," he captioned the post.

Speaking of 'Govinda Naam Mera', the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is touted to be a quirky murder mystery and is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16, 2022.

ALSO READ | 'Govinda Naam Mera' ode to pulpy Bollywood masala '90s films: Vicky Kaushal

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kya Baat Ay Vicky Kaushal Govinda Naam Mera Kiara Advani
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp