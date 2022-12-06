Home Entertainment Hindi

Had fun playing a yesteryear actress: Anushka Sharma on her cameo in 'Qala'

"Qala", produced by Anushka Sharma, follows the story of a young playback singer Qala Manjushree (Tripti Dimri) of the 1930s and '40s of India.

Published: 06th December 2022 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Anushka Sharma in Qala.

Anushka Sharma in Qala.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, who was most recently seen in a cameo in "Qala", says she had a great time portraying an actor from the black-and-white era in the latest Netflix film.

Anushka left many surprised with her special appearance in the song "Ghodey Pe Sawaar" from "Qala", produced by her brother Karnesh Ssharma.

Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Amit Trivedi, the track is sung by Sireesha Bhagavatula.

The actor, whose last big-screen release was 2018's "Zero", said she is elated with the reaction of the audience towards her role in the Hindi-language period psychological drama.

"I did this song for the fun of it. No other reason whatsoever and I enjoyed myself doing it! I had fun playing a yesteryear actress and I'm really happy to see the reactions from people for my special appearance.

"I wasn't expecting that people would like it so much but I'm glad that they have and are happy to see me on screen after sometime," Anushka said in a statement.

ALSO READ | 'Qala' movie review: Anvitaa Dutt’s second feature is all design

Directed by Anvita Dutt, "Qala" follows the story of a young playback singer Qala Manjushree (Tripti Dimri) of the 1930s and '40s of India.

It also stars Swastika Mukherjee, Babil Khan, Amit Sial, Girija Oak and Sameer Kochchar.

Anushka had previously backed Anvita's directorial debut "Bulbbul", which also starred Tripti and released on the streamer in 2020.

The actor will next be seen in a full-fledged role in "Chakda Xpress", a film based on cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life.

Directed by Prosit Roy, the sports drama will also premiere on Netflix.

READ HERE | The mother of all roles: Swastika Mukherjee on playing Urmila in 'Qala'

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anushka Sharma Qala Amit Trivedi Anvita Dutt
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp