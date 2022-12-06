Home Entertainment Hindi

Here is when season 2 of Shark Tank India will premiere

Sharks from season 1 - Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, and Peyush Bansal are all set to invest in potential business.

Published: 06th December 2022 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

Shark Tank India.

Shark Tank India.

By ANI

MUMBAI: Rejoice 'Shark Tank India' fans! Your favourite show is soon going to be back with another season.

Makers of the show have announced the premiere date of the first episode of season 2. The show will be back on television screens on January 2, 2023.

Although Ashneer Grover will not return as a shark this season, the shark panel will have a new member.

Sharks from season 1 - Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, and Peyush Bansal are all set to invest in potential business.

The new shark on the panel will be Amit Jain.

Amit Jain is the CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group.

In its second season, the program, which in its first season ignited India's business growth engine and transformed the way the country views entrepreneurship, will once more give aspiring entrepreneurs a platform to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams by pitching their ideas to seasoned investors and business professionals.

The show is based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA. It launched its first season in December last year.

Last year MamaEarth co-founder Gazal Alagh was also a part of the team. However, it looks like she wouldn't be returning this season either as she didn't make it to the teaser. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shark Tank India
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp