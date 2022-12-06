Home Entertainment Hindi

Saiyami's love for poetry came in handy for 'Faadu: A Love Story'

The web-series, which is written by Saumya Joshi, also stars Pavail Gulati and will stream on Sony LIV from December 9.

Published: 06th December 2022

Pavail Gulati and Saiyami Kher in 'Faadu: A Love Story'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Saiyami Kher, who is gearing up for her OTT show 'Faadu: A Love Story', has revealed that her understanding and love for poetry is the prime reason behind her nod to the series.

Saiyami portrays the character of Manjiri, a Maharashtrian girl, who is quite romantic and loves poetry in the series directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari of 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' fame.

Talking about her character, the actress said, 'Manjiri is a simple girl who loves simple things in life. While we portray a character who is so different from us, we take a lot from our personal experiences. For example, Manjiri loves poetry and so do I."

She then spoke about the writer, who inspires her the most, Gulzar - a towering figure of the Hindi film industry with whom she has worked in her debut movie, 'Mirzya'.

"I feel poetry gives a deeper meaning to life. Gulzar Sahab's work is something I absolutely love reading. My bond with him goes back to my first film. I also always make sure I go, hear him whenever he has live shows," the actress added.

