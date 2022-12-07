Aryan Khan announces his directorial debut on Instagram

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Aryan Khan took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce his directorial debut. He posted a photo of a script with the watermark “For Aryan Khan” on it. A clapboard of his family’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment was also visible.

“Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action,” he captioned the post.

His parents, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were among the many near and dear ones who commented on the photo. Shah Rukh and Aryan went on to have a witty banter in the comments section.

Reacting to the post, Shah Rukh wrote, “Wow….thinking…believing….dreaming done, now onto dare….wish you the best for the first one. It’s always special….” Aryan replied to him, "Thank you! Looking forward to your surprise visits on sets haha." Shah Rukh, however, made it clear that he would only visit sets post noon and wrote, “Then better keep afternoon shifts. No early mornings!” Responding to him in humour, Aryan wrote, “of course... only night shoots.”

Gauri Khan also commented on his post, “Can’t wait to watch.” Shanaya Kapoor, who is among Aryan's friends, also reacted with “Wooooo” in the comments section.

Aryan’s sister Suhana Khan will make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. She plays Veronica in the film which would also mark the acting debut of Shweta Nanda's son Agastya Nanda and Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor.

Aryan was arrested in October last year following a drug bust aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. He spent several weeks in custody before receiving bail. Eventually, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) gave a clean chit to Aryan due to “lack of evidence”.

This copy originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com

MUMBAI: Aryan Khan took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce his directorial debut. He posted a photo of a script with the watermark “For Aryan Khan” on it. A clapboard of his family’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment was also visible. “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action,” he captioned the post. His parents, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were among the many near and dear ones who commented on the photo. Shah Rukh and Aryan went on to have a witty banter in the comments section. Reacting to the post, Shah Rukh wrote, “Wow….thinking…believing….dreaming done, now onto dare….wish you the best for the first one. It’s always special….” Aryan replied to him, "Thank you! Looking forward to your surprise visits on sets haha." Shah Rukh, however, made it clear that he would only visit sets post noon and wrote, “Then better keep afternoon shifts. No early mornings!” Responding to him in humour, Aryan wrote, “of course... only night shoots.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___) Gauri Khan also commented on his post, “Can’t wait to watch.” Shanaya Kapoor, who is among Aryan's friends, also reacted with “Wooooo” in the comments section. Aryan’s sister Suhana Khan will make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. She plays Veronica in the film which would also mark the acting debut of Shweta Nanda's son Agastya Nanda and Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor. Aryan was arrested in October last year following a drug bust aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. He spent several weeks in custody before receiving bail. Eventually, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) gave a clean chit to Aryan due to “lack of evidence”. This copy originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com