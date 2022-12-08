Home Entertainment Hindi

Kirti Kulhari's short film 'Rest Of The Night' to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar 

Published: 08th December 2022 01:17 PM

By PTI

MUMBAI: Short film "Rest Of The Night", featuring actor Kirti Kulhari, will arrive on streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on Saturday.

Written and directed by Prayrit Seth, the short features Kirti as a woman stuck in a house during the Covid-19 lockdown, Battling loneliness and insomnia while longing for closure.

Kirti has also co-produced the project under her banner Kintsukuroi Films. It has been shot in black-and-white by cinematographer Prashant Dandekar.

"Rest Of The Night is about being stuck mentally and emotionally. It's about relationships and how they give us so much but also take away so much. It's a story of a woman unable to move on and find closure. The film emphasises the need to take care of one's mental health and how it's important to express and share your emotions," the actor-producer said in a statement.

As a performer, Kirti said the short film gave her an oppourtunity to push the envelope.

"It's a complex character and I love playing such roles. I am, as an actor, always trying to push the envelope and find a deeper meaning in my performances."

"Rest Of The Night" also features actor Vishwas Kini. Kirti was recently seen in the third season of series "Four More Shots Please!". She will also star in her debut feature production "Nayeka".

