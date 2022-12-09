Popular Kollywood comedy actor Sivanarayanamoorthy passes away

Home Entertainment Hindi

A veteran of over 200 films, the actor passed away due to sudden health deterioration

Published: 09th December 2022

Actor Pattukotai T Sivanarayanamoorthy

By Express News Service

Actor Pattukotai T Sivanarayanamoorthy, who was known for his work as a comedy actor in various films working alongside comic giants like Vivek and Vadivelu, passed away on Saturday. He was 66. 

A veteran of over 200 films, the actor passed away due to sudden health deterioration. 

Sivanarayanamoorthy has worked alongside some of the top stars of Tamil cinema, including Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, and Vijay. Apart from his comedy roles, he also starred in a few films that explored his skills as a serious actor too.

Sivanarayanamoorthy is survived by his wife Pushpavalli, and three children, Lokesh, Ramkumar, and Sridevi. 

The actor's last rites will happen in his native of Pattukotai later today. 

