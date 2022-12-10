Home Entertainment Hindi

I usually don't reveal that I'm Naseeruddin Shah's student: Pavail Gulati

Pavail will also confess about getting appreciated by Naseeruddin Shah who he is like a father figure to him is his biggest achievement till date.

A still from the movie 'Faadu: A Love Story' (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Pavail Gulati will be talking about his relationship with his guru and veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah in the upcoming episode of "The Kapil Sharma Show" as he will be seen promoting his upcoming web series "Faadu: A Love Story".

Amidst the fun banter and conversation, Kapil Sharma will ask Pavail about his student days under the veteran actor.

The actor says: "I usually don't reveal that I am Naseer sir's student because I am scared what if I don't live up to his name, and I am surprised how you know about it."

Adding further to it, Pavail will also confess about getting appreciated by Naseeruddin Shah who he is like a father figure to him is his biggest achievement till date.

"When my film 'Thappad' was released, Naseer sir messaged me and that was the biggest award for me. You know, a teacher who has been an idol for you and you have been following him religiously since ages, acknowledges and appreciates your work is no less than a huge achievement."

"I almost cried tears of joy. Even my mom got emotional knowing the same. He texted me saying that he is proud of me and I think that was the sweetest moment for me."

Listening to Pavail's relationship with his Guru Naseeruddin, Archana Puran Singh will remember her initial shooting days with him.

She shared: "As a co-star Naseer is very generous. He knew it was my first film and I might be nervous, so he would shower me with compliments to boost my confidence. He is one kind soul and you are so lucky you got to learn from him."

"The Kapil Sharma Show" airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

