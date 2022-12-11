'Drishyam 2' becomes third Hindi film this year to enter the Rs 200-crore club

By Express News Service

Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna starrer Drishyam 2 has surpassed Rs 200 crore in box office collections. It has now become the third film this year to achieve this milestone after Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra Part One: Shiva and the controversial The Kashmir Files.



As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Drishyam 2 had minted Rs 198.93 crore till its fourth Friday. On Saturday, the collections were “upwards of Rs 4 crore.”

The film had already reached the Rs 150-crore mark in its second weekend. It had a comfortable run at the box office despite two big releases Varun Dhawan-led creature comedy Bhediya and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer An Action Hero.



Drishyam 2 is the sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam. Both films are remakes of Mohanlal's Malayalam films of the same names. It received a good response from critics for its gripping story and tight screenplay. Talks are on for the possibility of making the third part.



Experts say that Drishyam 2 worked at the box office because of its existing fanbase, able adaptation and the unavailability of the Malayalam original’s Hindi dubbed version.

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

