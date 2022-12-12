Home Entertainment Hindi

Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor get married in traditional Sikh ceremony

In June, the couple had a mock wedding for Kapoor's ailing grandmother, who later died after a battle with cancer.

Published: 12th December 2022 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Guneet Monga, Sunny Kapoor get married

The couple had a traditional Sikh wedding. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Producer Guneet Monga and fashion entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor tied the knot on Monday. It was a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurdwara in Mumbai.

Monga, the founder of Sikhya Entertainment known for backing critically-acclaimed films like the "Gangs of Wasseypur" series, "The Lunchbox" and "Pagglait", exchanged vows with Kapoor here in the presence of family and friends.

The filmmaker took to Instagram to share the announcement.

"With the unconditional love and blessings of our Guruji, elders, friends and family we took our vows to start our forever, today. I had my parents with me in spirit and in small details of my wedding festivities and rituals. I know they're watching us from above and beaming. It's surreal to have found a family so pure and warm in Sunny and his parents who have made me feel so incredibly special and loved already," Monga captioned the pictures from the nuptials.

It's like the universe came together to make the divine union happen, added the producer, who had announced her engagement to Kapoor in April.

"Thank you for all the wishes, blessings and heartwarming messages. Thank you for being a part of the biggest day of our life," she said.

ALSO READ | Guneet Monga pens special note about SRK connection ahead of her wedding

In June, the couple had a mock wedding for Kapoor's ailing grandmother, who later died after a battle with cancer.

The couple from their mehendi ceremony. (Photo | Guneet Monga Instagram)

Besides producing feature films, Monga also served as an executive producer on the documentary "Period.

End of Sentence", which won the Academy Award for best documentary short subject in 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guneet Monga Sunny Kapoor Guneet Monga wedding
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp