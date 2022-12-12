Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor get married in traditional Sikh ceremony

By PTI

MUMBAI: Producer Guneet Monga and fashion entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor tied the knot on Monday. It was a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurdwara in Mumbai.

Monga, the founder of Sikhya Entertainment known for backing critically-acclaimed films like the "Gangs of Wasseypur" series, "The Lunchbox" and "Pagglait", exchanged vows with Kapoor here in the presence of family and friends.

The filmmaker took to Instagram to share the announcement.

"With the unconditional love and blessings of our Guruji, elders, friends and family we took our vows to start our forever, today. I had my parents with me in spirit and in small details of my wedding festivities and rituals. I know they're watching us from above and beaming. It's surreal to have found a family so pure and warm in Sunny and his parents who have made me feel so incredibly special and loved already," Monga captioned the pictures from the nuptials.

It's like the universe came together to make the divine union happen, added the producer, who had announced her engagement to Kapoor in April.

"Thank you for all the wishes, blessings and heartwarming messages. Thank you for being a part of the biggest day of our life," she said.

ALSO READ | Guneet Monga pens special note about SRK connection ahead of her wedding

In June, the couple had a mock wedding for Kapoor's ailing grandmother, who later died after a battle with cancer.

The couple from their mehendi ceremony. (Photo | Guneet Monga Instagram)

Besides producing feature films, Monga also served as an executive producer on the documentary "Period.

End of Sentence", which won the Academy Award for best documentary short subject in 2019.

MUMBAI: Producer Guneet Monga and fashion entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor tied the knot on Monday. It was a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurdwara in Mumbai. Monga, the founder of Sikhya Entertainment known for backing critically-acclaimed films like the "Gangs of Wasseypur" series, "The Lunchbox" and "Pagglait", exchanged vows with Kapoor here in the presence of family and friends. The filmmaker took to Instagram to share the announcement. "With the unconditional love and blessings of our Guruji, elders, friends and family we took our vows to start our forever, today. I had my parents with me in spirit and in small details of my wedding festivities and rituals. I know they're watching us from above and beaming. It's surreal to have found a family so pure and warm in Sunny and his parents who have made me feel so incredibly special and loved already," Monga captioned the pictures from the nuptials. It's like the universe came together to make the divine union happen, added the producer, who had announced her engagement to Kapoor in April. "Thank you for all the wishes, blessings and heartwarming messages. Thank you for being a part of the biggest day of our life," she said. ALSO READ | Guneet Monga pens special note about SRK connection ahead of her wedding In June, the couple had a mock wedding for Kapoor's ailing grandmother, who later died after a battle with cancer. The couple from their mehendi ceremony. (Photo | Guneet Monga Instagram) Besides producing feature films, Monga also served as an executive producer on the documentary "Period. End of Sentence", which won the Academy Award for best documentary short subject in 2019.