Imtiaz Ali set to begin shoot for 'Chamkila' starring Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra

We earlier reported that director Imtiaz Ali is coming up with his next directorial Chamkila featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra. The film is a biopic of Punjabi musician Amar Singh ‘Chamkila’, who, along with his wife Amarjot Kaur, was assassinated in 1988. While Diljit will play the role of Amar Singh while Parineeti will essay the role of Amarjot in the film.

Now, as per media reports, while Parineeti is busy prepping for the role for the past few months, Diljit and her have done several workshops together. The filming will begin on December 11 and will be shot over a span of two months. There will be breaks in December and January 2023.

For the unversed, Amar Singh was a songwriter, musician, and composer. Hailing from Punjab, he became popular with the stage name Chamkila and was regarded as one of the best performers from Punjab. His songs were a commentary on Punjab and its culture. His best-known hits include ‘Takue Te Takua’, and ‘Pehle Lalkare Naal’ among others.

Chamkila and his wife Amarjot were brutally gunned down along with two members of his band on March 8, 1988. No arrests were made at the time and the case has been unsolved to date.

When it comes to other projects, Diljit was last seen in the Punjabi film Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne. His last Hindi film was Good Newwz. On the other hand, Parineeti was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai last month. She has also signed the Akshay Kumar-starrer Capsule Gill.



