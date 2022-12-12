Home Entertainment Hindi

Shehnaaz Gill on Sidharth Shukla's birth anniversary: I will see you again

The actor died following a massive heart attack on September 2, 2020 at the age of 40.

Published: 12th December 2022 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor-reality TV star Shehnaaz Gill on Monday remembered Sidharth Shukla on what would have been his 42nd birthday.

In a brief post shared on Instagram, the former "Bigg Boss 13" contestant paid tribute to her rumoured partner who passed away last year in September.

"I will see you again," she captioned Shukla's photograph.

She also shared a series of pictures of cakes as well as some throwback photos of the late actor on her Instagram Stories.

Shukla, best known for his role in the long-running TV show "Balika Vadhu" and his Bollywood debut "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania", rose to countrywide prominence after winning "Bigg Boss 13" in 2020.

The actor died following a massive heart attack on September 2, 2020 at the age of 40.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shehnaaz Gill Sidharth Shukla
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp