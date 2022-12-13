Home Entertainment Hindi

Sidharth Malhotra's 'Mission Majnu' to release on Netflix 

Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, Mission Majnu is set in the 1970s and depicts India's mission to derail Pakistan's nuclear programme. 

Published: 13th December 2022 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Official trailer poster of Sidharth Malhotra-starrer spy thriller Mission Majnu.

Official trailer poster of Sidharth Malhotra-starrer spy thriller Mission Majnu. (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

Sidharth Malhotra-starrer spy thriller Mission Majnu will stream directly on Netflix from January 20, 2023.

Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, Mission Majnu is set in the 1970s and depicts India's mission to derail Pakistan's nuclear programme. 

The film stars Sidharth as a RAW agent alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Kumud Mishra, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Mir Sarwar and Zakir Hussain. It was earlier expected to release theatrically but will now arrive on Netflix.

Speaking about the film, Sidharth said, “I'm quite excited about Mission Majnu since it will be my first time playing a spy. It shows India's most thrilling covert mission, which transformed the politics between India and its neighbouring nation in the 1970s. With Netflix on board, I am confident that this incredible narrative will resonate with people all around the world.” 

Producer Ronnie Screwvala also spoke about the film and his collaboration with Netflix. He said, “Mission Majnu is the story of India’s growing prowess and place in the global standing of nations as a superpower, both as the fastest growing nation in the world and the biggest democracy - and stories like these show how we laid the cornerstone for our standing. It’s a story best suited for the audiences on Netflix with their global reach. Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandana make this story come to life and RSVP is really proud to present this.”

Sidharth also has the action film Yodha and the web series Indian Police Force

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

