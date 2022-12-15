Shah Rukh Khan to promote 'Pathaan' at FIFA World Cup Final  

By Express News Service

Shah Rukh Khan recently made an appearance during the pre-match coverage of the FIFA World Cup that is being held in Qatar. In a clip, during the coverage of the first semi-final between Croatia and Argentina, Shah Rukh shared with the viewers some interesting facts about the Lusail Stadium in Qatar where the match was being held, and why footballer Lionel Messi is a fan of the stadium.

During the pre-match coverage of the contest, the broadcaster shared a clip from Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Pathaan and also announced that the actor will be present in the studio on December 18, the day of the FIFA World Cup final.

Earlier, it was reported that Deepika will unveil the FIFA World Cup tournament trophy in Qatar.

As per reports, the actor will fly to Qatar to attend the ceremony on December 18. It may be noted that Deepika will be the first Indian woman actor to unveil the FIFA cup.

The final game will be played at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar on December 18. The tournament kick-started on November 20. Earlier, actor Nora Fatehi performed at the FIFA fan fest in Qatar.

When it comes to other projects, Shah Rukh has Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hiran’s Dunki in the pipeline, while Deepika has Fighter and Project K on the cards. Pathaan will be released in theatres on January 25.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

