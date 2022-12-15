Home Entertainment Hindi

Shah Rukh Khan to promote 'Pathaan' at FIFA World Cup Final  

Shah Rukh Khan recently made an appearance during the pre-match coverage of the FIFA World Cup that is being held in Qatar.

Published: 15th December 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the teaser of 'Pathaan' (Youtube Screengrab)

A still from the teaser of 'Pathaan' starring Shah Rukh Khan (YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

Shah Rukh Khan recently made an appearance during the pre-match coverage of the FIFA World Cup that is being held in Qatar. In a clip, during the coverage of the first semi-final between Croatia and Argentina, Shah Rukh shared with the viewers some interesting facts about the Lusail Stadium in Qatar where the match was being held, and why footballer Lionel Messi is a fan of the stadium.

During the pre-match coverage of the contest, the broadcaster shared a clip from Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Pathaan and also announced that the actor will be present in the studio on December 18, the day of the FIFA World Cup final.

Earlier, it was reported that Deepika will unveil the FIFA World Cup tournament trophy in Qatar.
As per reports, the actor will fly to Qatar to attend the ceremony on December 18. It may be noted that Deepika will be the first Indian woman actor to unveil the FIFA cup.

The final game will be played at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar on December 18. The tournament kick-started on November 20. Earlier, actor Nora Fatehi performed at the FIFA fan fest in Qatar.

When it comes to other projects, Shah Rukh has Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hiran’s Dunki in the pipeline, while Deepika has Fighter and Project K on the cards. Pathaan will be released in theatres on January 25.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shah Rukh Khan FIFA World Cup Pathaan
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo | Vignesh Saravanan, EPS)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp