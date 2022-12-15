Home Entertainment Hindi

Vir Das’ new stand-up special 'Landing' to premiere on Netflix on this date

The show recently wrapped up its run at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Titled Landing, Vir's fourth special with the streamer will premiere on Netflix on December 26.

By Express News Service

Comedian Vir Das’ new stand-up special will premiere on Netflix on December 26. Titled Landing, Vir's fourth special with the streamer is about his story of travelling the world, carrying your country with you, and the notion of home.

Speaking of the new release, Vir said, “It’s exciting to be ending the year with this brand new special. We had a great time recording this in New York. Shot for this in between a crazy world tour for Wanted. I’m looking forward to showcasing this to the world and I’m hoping we get the same love we have gotten so far for the three other specials that have come out so far”.

Vir’s recent stand-up special Vir Das: For India received a 2021 International Emmy Nomination for “Best Comedy.”

In addition to the new special, he is also developing his own single-camera comedy with Fox, CBS Studios, and Andy Samberg’s production company Party Over Here.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

