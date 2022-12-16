Home Entertainment Hindi

Dharma and Prime Video's new movie with Vicky Kaushal to release in July 2023 

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the yet-to-be-titled movie also stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

Published: 16th December 2022 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and streaming service Prime Video on Friday announced that their upcoming film, starring Vicky Kaushal, will make its debut in theatres on July 28, 2023.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the yet-to-be-titled movie also stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

The film will be available for streaming for Prime members in India and in more than 240 countries and territories post its theatrical run, a press release stated.

The project is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Tiwari.

It is the second theatrical co-production between Prime Video and Dharma Productions. Their first joint project is Sidharth Malhotra-led "Yodha," set to be released on July 7, 2023.

Gaurav Gandhi, vice president of Prime Video, India, said it is the streaming service's endeavour to provide local stories to its subscribers.

"We are committed to the growth of the Indian film industry and our recent foray into co-productions is a perfect example of this.

Our association with Dharma for theatrical co-productions is a perfect extension of our existing deep association that includes licensed movies, direct-to-service premieres and Indian Originals across both series and films," Gandhi said in a statement.

Johar called Tiwari's directorial "special on several counts."

"Together with Prime Video, we have delivered some of the most memorable stories to audiences around the world.

From the direct-to-service premieres of 'Shershaah' and 'Gehraiyaan,' to giving a global reach to our theatrical ventures when they were released on streaming, the worldwide success of our films is a testament to the strength of our association with Prime Video.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with them across the spectrum of storytelling - licensing, original series, original movies and now theatrical co-productions," he added.

Tiwari and Bindra's banner Leo Media Collective is a co-producer of the upcoming film.

The duo said they are excited to collaborate with two of the biggest champions of storytelling in India -- Prime Video and Dharma -- for the movie.

"The film is a wholesome entertainer.

We are certain that the audiences will love watching a story that hasn't been told before. We are also excited to partner with Prime Video once again.

Together, we have delivered two of the most differentiated stories in recent times - 'Maja Ma' and 'Bandish Bandits'.

At the same time, we are looking forward to working with the team at Dharma Productions," they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karan Johar Prime Video Vicky Kaushal
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp