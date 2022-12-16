Home Entertainment Hindi

Rajkumar Santoshi to return to big screen with 'Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh'

Santoshi's last directorial venture was Shahid Kapoor-led "Phata Poster Nikhla Hero" (2013).

Published: 16th December 2022 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

'Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh'

'Gandhi Godse- Ek Yudh' depicts the war of two extremely opposite ideologies between Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Celebrated filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi will be making his comeback to the cinema halls in January 2023 with feature film "Gandhi Godse-Ek Yudh".

Santoshi, known for helming acclaimed titles such as "Ghayal", "Damini", "Ghatak", "Andaz Apna Apna", "China Gate", "The Legend of Bhagat Singh" and "Ajab Prem ki Ghazab Kahani", is returning to direction after nine years.

"Gandhi Godse- Ek Yudh" depicts the war of two extremely opposite ideologies between Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse, a press release stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajkumar Santoshi Gandhi Godse-Ek Yudh
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp