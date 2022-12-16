Rajkumar Santoshi to return to big screen with 'Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Celebrated filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi will be making his comeback to the cinema halls in January 2023 with feature film "Gandhi Godse-Ek Yudh".

Santoshi, known for helming acclaimed titles such as "Ghayal", "Damini", "Ghatak", "Andaz Apna Apna", "China Gate", "The Legend of Bhagat Singh" and "Ajab Prem ki Ghazab Kahani", is returning to direction after nine years.

"Gandhi Godse- Ek Yudh" depicts the war of two extremely opposite ideologies between Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse, a press release stated.

A legendary Filmmaker & National Award-winning director, #RajkumarSantoshi, returns with #GandhiGodseEkYudh on #RepublicDay!

