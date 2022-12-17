Home Entertainment Hindi

Honey Singh adds EDM twist to hit Rahman-Asha Bhosle track 'Yai Re'

The music video is directed by Mihir Gulati, who has worked with Honey Singh on many projects. The video is set in a club where both Honey and Iulia are shown grooving to the all-new Yai Re hook-step.

Yo Yo Honey Singh and Iulia Vantur

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and Iulia Vantur

MUMBAI: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has recreated the 1990s hit track 'Yai Re' from the movie 'Rangeela', which was Grammy and Oscar-winning composer A.R Rahman's first Hindi soundtrack. The recreated number features elements of EDM (electronic dance music) and is an upbeat tune making it a party anthem.

The song also features Iulia Vantur in a new avatar adding another facet to the song. Talking about the song, Honey Singh said: "I've loved the original song 'Yai Re' and when the opportunity came in to recreate such an iconic track I jumped on it! 'Yai Re' is a party anthem of 2022-2023. We hope the fans love it as much as we loved creating it."

Iulia Vantur said: "I remember hearing the song for the first time, it instantly made me groove. That's the vibe of the song, it brings a lot of good energy and makes you feel happy. The track originally belongs to the legend A.R. Rahman, Honey Singh has done an incredible job in spicing it up with his own style."

"I am very happy and grateful that YOYO Honey Singh and Tips thought of me to be a part of this amazing song. It was absolutely fun while singing and shooting for this music video. I hope the audience loves it as much as we do. It's indeed going to be a happy new year for all of us," she added.

'Yai Re' is available to stream on Tips Music YouTube channel.

