'Shlok - The Desi Sherlock' shooting wrapped up   

By Express News Service

Bobby Deol, who was recently seen on OTT in Love Hostel and Aashram Season 2', has wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film Shlok - The Desi Sherlock.

Directed by Kunal Kohli, the film marks the debut of Ananya Birla in Bollywood.

Bobby Deol @ Instagram

Announcing the wrap, Bobby said, "And it's a wrap for Shlok. Had a wonderful time working with the A-team, some of the most amazing people I've worked with."

The spy thriller will feature Bobby in a never-before-seen avatar. The actor will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. He will also return for the third season of Aashram, and the upcoming web series, Penthouse.



