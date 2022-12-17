Home Entertainment Hindi

'Shlok - The Desi Sherlock' shooting wrapped up   

Bobby Deol, who was recently seen on OTT in Love Hostel and Aashram Season 2', has wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film Shlok - The Desi Sherlock.

Published: 17th December 2022 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Bobby Deol and Kunal Kohli

Bobby Deol and Kunal Kohli

By Express News Service

Bobby Deol, who was recently seen on OTT in Love Hostel and Aashram Season 2', has wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film Shlok - The Desi Sherlock.

Directed by Kunal Kohli, the film marks the debut of Ananya Birla in Bollywood.

Bobby Deol @ Instagram

Announcing the wrap, Bobby said, "And it's a wrap for Shlok. Had a wonderful time working with the A-team, some of the most amazing people I've worked with."

The spy thriller will feature Bobby in a never-before-seen avatar. The actor will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. He will also return for the third season of Aashram, and the upcoming web series, Penthouse. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shlok - The Desi Sherlock. Bobby Deol Kunal Kohli
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp