Rohit Shetty recalls how Himesh composed 'Chalo Na Naino Se Baan Rey' overnight

He had called Himesh Reshammiya overnight and the song was made.

Published: 18th December 2022 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty talked about the song 'Chalo Na Naino Se Baan Rey' from the film 'Bol Bachchan' and how it was originally not a part of the movie. He had called Himesh Reshammiya overnight and the song was made.

They were all shooting in Jaipur and they did not have any backup dancers, so his own action stuntmen took on the role, and also of backup dancers.

Later, Ranveer Singh eulogised 'Indian Idol 13' contestant Shivam Singh's performance on the track 'Sajde Bichava' from his film 'Kill Dil'.

Ranveer said: "Absolutely stunning. You have spiritualised the whole atmosphere. 'Sajde' is worded by Gulzar sab. The song itself begins with his voice. When I learned you were going to sing 'Sajde', I was eagerly waiting to see how you would render the song because the difficulty level of this song is high. But, you rendered it beautifully."

Thanking Ranveer for the compliments, Shivam said: "Sajde is personally one of my favourite songs as well. I love it so much that there was a time when I wanted to release this song in my own voice as a cover but I never imagined that I would get an opportunity to sing this song in front of you on the stage of Indian Idol."

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya are seen as judges on 'Indian Idol 13'. The singing reality show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

