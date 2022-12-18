Sara Ali Khan wraps shooting of fictional period film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Sara Ali Khan on Sunday said she has finished filming for the Amazon original film "Ae Watan Mere Watan".

Inspired by true events, the film is billed as a thriller drama.

It has been written by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, who is also directing the project.

In "Ae Watan Mere Watan", the 27-year-old actor will play a "valiant, lion-hearted freedom fighter" in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

A Dharmatic Entertainment production, "Ae Watan Mere Watan" is backed by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, with Somen Mishra serving as the co-producer.

Sara's future projects include Laxman Utekar's untitled next film with Vicky Kaushal, Pawan Kriplani's "Gaslight" opposite Vikrant Massey, and "Metro:In Dino", directed by Anurag Basu and co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur.

Her last release was 2021's "Atrangi Re".

