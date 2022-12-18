Home Entertainment Hindi

Sara Ali Khan wraps shooting of fictional period film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

The 27-year-old actor will play a "valiant, lion-hearted freedom fighter" in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

Published: 18th December 2022 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Sara Ali Khan

Actor Sara Ali Khan. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Sara Ali Khan on Sunday said she has finished filming for the Amazon original film "Ae Watan Mere Watan".

Inspired by true events, the film is billed as a thriller drama.

It has been written by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, who is also directing the project.

In "Ae Watan Mere Watan", the 27-year-old actor will play a "valiant, lion-hearted freedom fighter" in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

A Dharmatic Entertainment production, "Ae Watan Mere Watan" is backed by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, with Somen Mishra serving as the co-producer.

Sara's future projects include Laxman Utekar's untitled next film with Vicky Kaushal, Pawan Kriplani's "Gaslight" opposite Vikrant Massey, and "Metro:In Dino", directed by Anurag Basu and co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur.

Her last release was 2021's "Atrangi Re".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sara Ali Khan Ae Watan Mere Watan
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp