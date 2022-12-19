Miniseries 'Salesman of the Year' to stream on MX Player

By PTI

MUMBAI: "Salesman of the Year", a slice-of-life miniseries headlined by Hussain Dalal, will arrive on MX Player on December 21.

Created by MX Studios, the five-episode show revolves around Hyderabad-based salesman Karthik, played by Dalal, who moves to Delhi for a new job.

Directed by Ankita Sharma, "Salesman of the Year" is written by Rajesh Narasimhan and Ashiish V Patil and also features Ahsaas Channa.

Dalal, known for "Hichki" and "Judgementall Hai Kya", said the upcoming series tells a relatable story for all those who are all trying to belong.

"I had a blast playing Karthik Reddy, as his Hyderabadi slang and swag are something viewers have not had a chance to see before. The show is a masaledaar serving of Hyderabadi biryani with Dilli ke parathe," the actor said in a statement.

Channa of "Hostel Daze" fame said playing a corporate employee named Ira Saxena in "Salesman of the Year" is the most challenging role of her career.

"To portray a cold, aggressive corporate woman who comes with a gripping backstory was amazing. The script and the team made the entire journey and experience much more exciting - hopefully viewers will find both Ira Saxena and the show as exciting as I did!" she added.

Describing the miniseries as an amalgamation of compelling content and seamless brand integrations, MX Player COO, Nikhil Gandhi said, "The diverse reach and target segmentation that MX Player offers is unparalleled in the OTT ecosystem and we hope to continue delivering value and impact for our stakeholders."

