Home Entertainment Hindi

Amit Sadh to play an encounter specialist in next

“I love a good cop drama,” says Amit, who also plays a cop in Breathe: Into The Shadows.

Published: 20th December 2022 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Amit Sadh will essay an encounter specialist cop in a new film produced by UV Films.

Actor Amit Sadh will essay an encounter specialist cop in a new film produced by UV Films.

By Express News Service

Actor Amit Sadh will essay an encounter specialist cop in a new film produced by UV Films. Directed by debutant Sachin Saraf, the film will also feature Seema Biswas, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Milind Gunaji. It is set to start filming shortly.

“I love a good cop drama,” says Amit, who also plays a cop in Breathe: Into The Shadows. “When I read the script, I was convinced it was not just the story of an encounter specialist but more to do with his complex psychology. I was moved by the authentic writing. When I met Sachin, the director, and as he started sharing his vision of the character, I just knew I had to do this film.”

Director Sachin Saraf says, “It was Amit Sadh’s birthday when I spoke to him for the first time, he asked me to email the script as he was on a holiday, but to my surprise he called just after two days and told me that he loved the script.

I felt blessed. This project has already seen some divine blessing signs. UV Films producer Paul (Pradeep Rangwani) has a very strong spiritual side. He always chooses subjects which are socially relevant.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Sadh Breathe: Into The Shadows cop drama
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (Photo | ANI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp