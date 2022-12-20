Amit Sadh to play an encounter specialist in next

By Express News Service

Actor Amit Sadh will essay an encounter specialist cop in a new film produced by UV Films. Directed by debutant Sachin Saraf, the film will also feature Seema Biswas, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Milind Gunaji. It is set to start filming shortly.

“I love a good cop drama,” says Amit, who also plays a cop in Breathe: Into The Shadows. “When I read the script, I was convinced it was not just the story of an encounter specialist but more to do with his complex psychology. I was moved by the authentic writing. When I met Sachin, the director, and as he started sharing his vision of the character, I just knew I had to do this film.”

Director Sachin Saraf says, “It was Amit Sadh’s birthday when I spoke to him for the first time, he asked me to email the script as he was on a holiday, but to my surprise he called just after two days and told me that he loved the script.

I felt blessed. This project has already seen some divine blessing signs. UV Films producer Paul (Pradeep Rangwani) has a very strong spiritual side. He always chooses subjects which are socially relevant.”

Actor Amit Sadh will essay an encounter specialist cop in a new film produced by UV Films. Directed by debutant Sachin Saraf, the film will also feature Seema Biswas, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Milind Gunaji. It is set to start filming shortly. “I love a good cop drama,” says Amit, who also plays a cop in Breathe: Into The Shadows. “When I read the script, I was convinced it was not just the story of an encounter specialist but more to do with his complex psychology. I was moved by the authentic writing. When I met Sachin, the director, and as he started sharing his vision of the character, I just knew I had to do this film.” Director Sachin Saraf says, “It was Amit Sadh’s birthday when I spoke to him for the first time, he asked me to email the script as he was on a holiday, but to my surprise he called just after two days and told me that he loved the script. I felt blessed. This project has already seen some divine blessing signs. UV Films producer Paul (Pradeep Rangwani) has a very strong spiritual side. He always chooses subjects which are socially relevant.”