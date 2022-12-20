Varun Dhawan to headline Indian chapter of 'Citadel', shooting begins January

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

Prime Video has officially confirmed Varun Dhawan as the lead of the Indian installment of Citadel.

Citadel is a global spy series originating from the US. The mothership series is being steered by the Russo Brothers and stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Meanwhile, local-language productions within the Citadel universe are in the works, including spin-offs in India and Italy.

The untitled Citadel series based out of India will be directed and showrun by Raj & DK. Varun will begin filming for the series in January, 2023. The Bhediya actor is making his streaming debut with the show. It is written by Sita R. Menon along with Raj & DK.

Varun said in a statement, “Prime Video is like home to me, and I am thrilled to begin this journey in the streaming space with them. Citadel is an exceptionally ambitious and exciting franchise, and to be part of this magnificent universe, conceptualised by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and Jennifer Salke, is a landmark moment in my career. I have been a big fan of their work and I am beyond thrilled to be a part of this project, and can’t wait to start shooting it. The storyline of the Indian Citadel chapter is fantastic, and when you have creators like Raj & DK on board, one can be certain that a spectacle is in the making.”

Raj & DK said, "We are super excited to be a part of this global event series envisioned by the Russo Brothers, two very inspiring filmmakers and creators; along with our long-time partners Prime Video! We are especially looking forward to working with the versatile and dynamic Varun."

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

