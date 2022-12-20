Home Entertainment Hindi

Varun Dhawan to headline Indian chapter of 'Citadel', shooting begins January

Citadel is a global spy series originating from the US. The Bhediya actor is making his streaming debut with the show.

Published: 20th December 2022 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Video has officially confirmed Varun Dhawan as the lead of the Indian installment of Citadel. 

Prime Video has officially confirmed Varun Dhawan as the lead of the Indian installment of Citadel. (Photo | Prime Video)

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Prime Video has officially confirmed Varun Dhawan as the lead of the Indian installment of Citadel

Citadel is a global spy series originating from the US. The mothership series is being steered by the Russo Brothers and stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Meanwhile, local-language productions within the Citadel universe are in the works, including spin-offs in India and Italy.

The untitled Citadel series based out of India will be directed and showrun by Raj & DK. Varun will begin filming for the series in January, 2023. The Bhediya actor is making his streaming debut with the show. It is written by Sita R. Menon along with Raj & DK.

Varun said in a statement, “Prime Video is like home to me, and I am thrilled to begin this journey in the streaming space with them. Citadel is an exceptionally ambitious and exciting franchise, and to be part of this magnificent universe, conceptualised by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and Jennifer Salke, is a landmark moment in my career. I have been a big fan of their work and I am beyond thrilled to be a part of this project, and can’t wait to start shooting it. The storyline of the Indian Citadel chapter is fantastic, and when you have creators like Raj & DK on board, one can be certain that a spectacle is in the making.”

Raj & DK said, "We are super excited to be a part of this global event series envisioned by the Russo Brothers, two very inspiring filmmakers and creators; along with our long-time partners Prime Video! We are especially looking forward to working with the versatile and dynamic Varun."

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Citadel Varun Dhawan Prime Video
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp