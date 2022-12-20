WATCH trailer | Aasmaan Bhardwaj's 'Kuttey' is a black comedy ft an ensemble cast

By Agencies

MUMBAI: The trailer of the upcoming film 'Kuttey' was unveiled on Tuesday at a star-studded event in Mumbai and it saw actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, and Shardul Bhardwaj in attendance.

The trailer promises a riveting black comedy with generous portions of humour, thrill and action. It tells the story of cops played by Arjun and Tabu, who come face to face with a gang of bandits, and a group of forest exploiters.

The trailer also teases viewers with a glimpse of the song 'Dhan Te Nan' from the 2009 Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Kaminey'. Vishal Bhardwaj, who composed it, has also composed the music for 'Kuttey'.

'Kuttey' has been directed by Vishal's son Aasmaan Bhardwaj and the title comes across as an extension to 'Kaminey', which was directed by his father Vishal Bhardwaj.

Composer-director-screenwriter Vishal said during the press conference, "I was operating on three different planes of a father, a writer and a producer on 'Kuttey'."

Juggling three tasks wasn't easy for him and the nervousness was compounded because he had vowed to not visit the film's set in order to let his son follow his instincts as a director.

"Maine kasam khaayi thi ki main is film ke shoot pe ek din bhi nahi jaaunga. So, I was very nervous during the course of the filming. But, I'm happy with the output and hope the audience loves the film upon its release", he added.

Tabu, who has worked with Vishal in films such as 'Maqbool' and 'Haider', said, "My character was written for a male, but Aasmaan and Vishal ji changed it for me."

She shared that working in the film brought in a sense of pride for her as she has seen Aasmaan growing up in front of her eyes. "Aasmaan mere saamne hi bada hua hai, mere saamne sets pe lakdi ka camera leke ghoomta tha (he has grown up in front of me, I remember seeing him walking around on the sets with a wooden camera) and he was so consumed by the world of films. To see him write something like 'Kuttey' brought in a sense of pride for me as Vishal ji, Rekha ji and Aasman are a family for me".

Previously, Vishal Bhardwaj had said he flipped the gender of his lead character in their upcoming spy film "Khufiya" for Tabu.

First-time filmmaker Aasmaan Bhardwaj said he is looking forward to the release of his film.

"I'm just really grateful and thankful to have got this opportunity. I'm just very happy to have fulfilled my dream. I just want to do good work," he added.

Vishal Bhardwaj's frequent collaborator Gulzar has penned the lyrics. "It was both a tough and easy job for me. Sometimes, Aasmaan took advantage of me, and at times, I did the same to him. But, he gave me the toughest time as a dialogue writer," he said.

Produced under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, 'Kuttey' will release in cinemas on January 13, 2023.

(With PTI, IANS inputs)

MUMBAI: The trailer of the upcoming film 'Kuttey' was unveiled on Tuesday at a star-studded event in Mumbai and it saw actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, and Shardul Bhardwaj in attendance. The trailer promises a riveting black comedy with generous portions of humour, thrill and action. It tells the story of cops played by Arjun and Tabu, who come face to face with a gang of bandits, and a group of forest exploiters. The trailer also teases viewers with a glimpse of the song 'Dhan Te Nan' from the 2009 Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Kaminey'. Vishal Bhardwaj, who composed it, has also composed the music for 'Kuttey'. 'Kuttey' has been directed by Vishal's son Aasmaan Bhardwaj and the title comes across as an extension to 'Kaminey', which was directed by his father Vishal Bhardwaj. Composer-director-screenwriter Vishal said during the press conference, "I was operating on three different planes of a father, a writer and a producer on 'Kuttey'." Juggling three tasks wasn't easy for him and the nervousness was compounded because he had vowed to not visit the film's set in order to let his son follow his instincts as a director. "Maine kasam khaayi thi ki main is film ke shoot pe ek din bhi nahi jaaunga. So, I was very nervous during the course of the filming. But, I'm happy with the output and hope the audience loves the film upon its release", he added. Tabu, who has worked with Vishal in films such as 'Maqbool' and 'Haider', said, "My character was written for a male, but Aasmaan and Vishal ji changed it for me." She shared that working in the film brought in a sense of pride for her as she has seen Aasmaan growing up in front of her eyes. "Aasmaan mere saamne hi bada hua hai, mere saamne sets pe lakdi ka camera leke ghoomta tha (he has grown up in front of me, I remember seeing him walking around on the sets with a wooden camera) and he was so consumed by the world of films. To see him write something like 'Kuttey' brought in a sense of pride for me as Vishal ji, Rekha ji and Aasman are a family for me". Previously, Vishal Bhardwaj had said he flipped the gender of his lead character in their upcoming spy film "Khufiya" for Tabu. First-time filmmaker Aasmaan Bhardwaj said he is looking forward to the release of his film. "I'm just really grateful and thankful to have got this opportunity. I'm just very happy to have fulfilled my dream. I just want to do good work," he added. Vishal Bhardwaj's frequent collaborator Gulzar has penned the lyrics. "It was both a tough and easy job for me. Sometimes, Aasmaan took advantage of me, and at times, I did the same to him. But, he gave me the toughest time as a dialogue writer," he said. Produced under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, 'Kuttey' will release in cinemas on January 13, 2023. (With PTI, IANS inputs)