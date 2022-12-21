Home Entertainment Hindi

15 years of 'Welcome': Anil Kapoor on his iconic character Majnu bhai

Anil Kapoor said that Majnu bhai’s character was indeed fun to portray. I didn’t feel like I was acting and it came to me naturally.

Published: 21st December 2022 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Anil Kapoor’s art-enthusiast gangster Majnu Bhai became an iconic character since Welcome was released in 2007. Anees Bazmee’s family- comedy, even after over a decade, retains its hilarity and can serve as a lesson for contemporary writers in slapstick.

Sharing why Majnu is one of his favourite characters, Anil Kapoor said, “Majnu bhai’s character was indeed fun to portray. I didn’t feel like I was acting and it came to me naturally. With Anees Bhai’s writing and direction and with Nana being the perfect co-star, the role became easy and lots of fun.”

Talking about the fandom Majnu bhai has among members and Gen Z, Anil said, “I see so many recreations on social media of his dialogues and it’s amazing how he is still relatable even to Gen Z. The character will instantly lift your mood with his dialogues and swag.”

Welcome was released on December 21, 2007. The film was directed by Anees Bazmee and had an ensemble cast consisting of Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Malaika Sherawat, Feroz Khan, among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Welcome Anil Kapoor Majnu Bhai
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp