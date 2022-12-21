Ajay Devgn’s 'Bholaa' gets release date

By Express News Service

Ajay Devgn on Tuesday dropped a new motion poster for his upcoming directorial, Bholaa. The film will release on March 30, 2023. Directed by and starring Ajay, Bholaa is an action drama about one man’s quest to reunite with his daughter.

The film is a remake of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi. The motion poster depicts Ajay as a menacing convict. His face is smeared in sacred ash. The three horizontal lines on his forehead (also known as the ‘tripundra’) is a mark of Shiva devotees.

According to a press communiqué, Bholaa has been styled as ‘the story of a one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise.’ It follows Ajay’s character as he ‘sets out to combat drug-lords, corrupt forces and a multitude of setbacks that crop up in his 24-hour rough-ride.’

“Ek Chat taan, Sau Shaitaan Iss kalyug mein aa raha hai #Bholaa (one rock, hundred demons In this age #Bholaa is arriving) 30th March 2023,” #Bholaain3D #Tabu,” Ajay tweeted, sharing the poster.

Bholaa reunites Ajay and Tabu after the recent success of Drishyam 2. Meanwhile, Ajay had previously directed Runway 34, Shivaay and U Me Aur Hum.

