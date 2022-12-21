Home Entertainment Hindi

Suniel Shetty mourns the passing of 1971 war hero

Naik Bhairon Singh, the war hero of the 1971 Battle of Longewala between India and Pakistan, passed away recently in Jodhpur at the age of 81.

Published: 21st December 2022 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 10:52 AM

Actor Suniel Shetty in the 1997 film 'Border.'

Actor Suniel Shetty in the 1997 film 'Border.' (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

Naik Bhairon Singh, the war hero of the 1971 Battle of Longewala between India and Pakistan, passed away recently in Jodhpur at the age of 81. He was portrayed by actor Suniel Shetty in the 1997 film Border.

Bhairon Singh, a BSF jawan, inflicted heavy casualties on the Pakistani side after the operations room of the 12 Infantry division received a telegram, warning that Pakistan may launch a coordinated attack at the border outpost on December 3 or 4, 1971.

The official handle of BSF shared the news of its war hero passing away via Twitter.

Naik Bhairon Singh, the war hero of the 1971 Battle of Longewala

"DG BSF & all ranks condole the passing of Naik (Retd) Bhairon Singh, Sena Medal, the hero of #Longewala battle during 1971 War. BSF salutes his intrepid bravery, courage & dedication towards his duty. Prahari Parivar stands by his family in these trying times. #JaiHind", the tweet read.

Sharing the BSF tweet, Suniel Shetty wrote, "Rest in Power Naik Bhairon Singh Ji. Heartfelt condolences to the family".

Suniel Shetty immortalised Singh with his portrayal of an army man who endlessly loves his 'Bharat Maa'.

Border, directed by JP Dutta, starred an ensemble cast and was released in 1997 to widespread commercial success with many of its songs gaining cult status and becoming a regular on the country's Republic Day and Independence Day playlists.

