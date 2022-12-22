Manoj Bajpayee’s 'Joram' set to premiere at Rotterdam fest

By Express News Service

The survival thriller Joram, starring Manoj Bajpayee, is set to have its world premiere in the Big Screen Competition section at the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR).

The film festival is to be held from January 26 to February 6 in the Netherlands. Joram, according to the film’s logline, narrates the story of a bereaved father who must be on the run with his baby girl across half the country to escape the ghosts of his past and the forces that want him dead at any cost.

The film, directed by Devashish Makhija, marks his third collaboration with Manoj after Tandav and Bhonsle, for which The Family Man star got the National Award for best actor.

Set in Jharkhand and Mumbai, Joram is also Devashsish’s third film to be screened at the Rotterdam festival after Ajji and Bhonsle. Recounting his experience, Manoj said: “It is a riveting story of a man torn between his past and present. I loved playing the intricate character, Darsu, who, on the outside, looks like an ordinary man who people may not even notice, but in no way is he a common man.”

