Home Entertainment Hindi

Mumbai: Man arrested for giving rape, life threats to Uorfi Javed

She was last seen in the reality TV show 'MTV Splitsvilla (season 14)'.

Published: 22nd December 2022 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Uorfi Javed

Indian television actress Urfi Javed (Photo | Urfi Javed @ Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: A man has been arrested for giving rape and life threats to TV actress Uorfi Javed, informed Mumbai Police on Wednesday.

Goregaon Police took the man, named Naveen Giri, under its custody under an FIR registered u/s 354(A) (sexual harassment), 354(D) (stalking), 509, 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC as well as IT Act. Naveen had used WhatsApp to send threatening messages to the social media influencer.

Author Chetan Bhagat recently gave a controversial statement against the 'Daayan' actor at a literary event.

"Phone has been a great distraction for the youth, especially the boys, spending hours just watching Instagram Reels. Everyone knows who Uorfi Javed is. What will you do with her photos? Is it coming in your exams or you will go for a job interview and tell the interviewer that you know all her outfits?" Bhagat said.

"On one side, there is a youth who is protecting our nation at Kargil and on another side, we have another youth who is seeing Uorfi Javed's photos hiding in their blankets," he added.

Uorfi took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Men like him will always blame the women than accept their own shortcomings. Stop promoting rape culture you sickos out there. Blaming women's clothes for the behaviour of men is so 80s Mr Chetan Bhagat".

Additionally, she also put up screenshots of Bhagat's allegedly leaked WhatsApp messages from the Me Too movement in 2018.

She was last seen in the reality TV show 'MTV Splitsvilla (season 14)'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uorfi Javed Mumbai Police Urfi Javed
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp