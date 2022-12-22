Taapsee Pannu get third 'Best Actor' win at Filmfare OTT Awards; check list of other winners

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is gleaming with pride at her recent awards achievement.

At the Filmfare OTT Awards 2022 recently, the 'Thappad' actor secured a win in the 'Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female)' category for her role in the film 'Looop Lapeta'.

Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old announced her win in an elaborately worded post, which featured her snap along with her 'Black Lady'.

"Ok so this happened last night. #LooopLapeta was that film no one understood why i would want to do. Why would i want to touch a classic like Run Lola Run, why will i do another film where I'm running. I went into narration with an intent to say No and came out after giving an instant YES!" she wrote.

The actor proceeded to credit the producers, writers and director Aakash Bhatia for helping properly adapt the character 'Lola' from the original German experimental thriller to 'Savi' for their project.

"I don't think I would've been half the Savi without this team. We actors do get a lot more credit than we deserve at times so this one is for the team #LooopLapeta," she added.

Taapsee went on to call the film the 'coolest' she has ever done, with the 'coolest bunch of people on set'.

In a separate Instagram post, the 'Badla' actor shared a snap of her three Filmfare figurines, which she secured in three consecutive years between 2020 and 2022. "2020-2021-2022 Last 3 years have been glorious :) #SaandKiAankh #Thappad #LooopLapeta," she wrote.

Taapsee had previously won the trophy for her roles in the 2020 film 'Saand Ki Aankh' and the 2021 film 'Thappad'.

WINNERS LIST:

Best Series - Rocket Boys

Best Series Critics - Tabbar

Best Director Series - Abhay Pannu (Rocket Boys)

Best Director Series Critics - Ajitpal Singh (Tabbar)

Best Actor, Series (Male): Drama - Pawan Malhotra (Tabbar)

Best Actor, Drama, Critics (Male) - Jim Sarbh (Rocket Boys)

Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama - Raveena Tandon (Aranyak)

Best Actor, Drama, Critics (Female) - Sakshi Tanwar (Mai)

Best Actor, Series (Male): Comedy - Jameel Khan (Gullak Season 3)

Best Actor, Comedy, Critics (Male) - Jitendra Kumar (Panchayat Season 2)

Best Actor, Series (Female): Comedy - Geetanjali Kulkarni (Gullak Season 3)

Best Actor, Comedy, Critics (Female) - Mithila Palkar (Little Things Season 4)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Drama - Gagan Arora (Tabbar)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Drama - Supriya Pathak Kapur (Tabbar)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Comedy - Raghubir Yadav (Panchayat Season 2)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Comedy - Neena Gupta (Panchayat Season 2)

Best Comedy (Series/Specials) - Gullak Season 3

Best Non-Fiction Original, Series/Special - House Of Secrets Burari Deaths

Best Film, Web Original - Dasvi

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male) - Abhishek Bachchan (Dasvi)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female) - Taapsee Pannu (Looop Lapeta)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male) - Anil Kapoor (Thar)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female) - Mita Vashisht (Chhorii)



Technical Awards:

Best Original Story, Series - Harman Wadala, Sandeep Jain, Mr. Roy (Tabbar)

Best Screenplay, Series - Abhay Pannu (Rocket Boys)

Best Original Dialogue, Series - Chandan Kumar (Panchayat Season 2)

Best Adapted Screenplay, Series - Yash Chhetija, Nikhil Gonsalves, Anushka Mehrotra (Mumbai Diaries 26/11)

Best Background Music, Series - Sneha Khanwalkar (Tabbar)

Best Original Soundtrack, Series - Shivam Sengupta And Anuj Danait (Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein)

Best Costume Design, Series - Biju Antony And Uma Biju (Rocket Boys)

Best Editing, Series - Parikshhit Jha (Tabbar)

Best Production Design, Series - Meghna Gandhi (Rocket Boys)

Best Cinematographer, Series - Harshvir Oberoi (Rocket Boys)

Best Vfx, Series - Variate Studio (Rocket Boys).

