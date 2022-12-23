Desi Boyz sequel, Omkara remake in the works

By Express News Service

Producer Anand Pandit is joining hands with Eros International and Parag Sanghvi to produce a sequel to Desi Boyz (2011) and a remake of Omkara (2006). Desi Boyz was a comedy directed by Rohit Dhawan and starring Akshay Kumar, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. The film followed two Indians in London who lose their jobs and become male strippers to survive.

Omkara, meanwhile, was Vishal Bhardwaj’s critically-acclaimed adaptation of Othello set in Northern India. The film was led by Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vivek Oberoi and Bipasha Basu.

Sunil Lulla, Chairman, of Eros Motion Pictures, says, “We are excited to collaborate with Anand Bhai to revive the magic of these films that have remained indelible in our memories. We have often wondered what happened to our favourite cinematic characters and if their journey took them in surprising directions. These films will answer many such questions. We will work together to ensure that the essence of these classics remains untouched even as we infuse new energy and fresh vibrance in them.”

Anand Pandit says, “Yes, it is true that I have collaborated with Eros International & Parag Sanghvi to make the sequels and re-make of two iconic films. Each of these two films—Omkara and Desi Boyz were trailblazers in their respective eras for their storytelling, star cast, and music. They still remain unforgettable for their command over their respective genres. They have a cult following for different reasons and it seemed like the perfect time to revisit these hits and take their stories forward for a new generation of viewers.”

Parag Sanghvi says, “I am really thrilled to be a part of these amazing projects. It will be exciting to take the legacy of these classic hits forward. The partnership with Eros International is very strategic, as Eros Motion Pictures is best placed in India to maximize distribution and marketing.”

