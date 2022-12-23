Home Entertainment Hindi

Kangana has never danced at weddings, denied 'insane amount of money'

On the work front, Kangana is filming her directorial, 'Emergency', where she will be seen playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Published: 23rd December 2022 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Kangana Ranaut has said that she has said no to the "insane amount of money" being offered to her to perform at weddings and private parties.

Kangana took to Instagram, where she shared a video of veteran singer Asha Bhosle talking about how her sister and late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar never performed at weddings.

Kangana Ranaut @ Instagram

In the video, Asha Bhosle is talking about how her elder sister and legendary singer were once offered a million dollars to sing at a wedding, but she refused the offer.

She was heard saying: "Kaha 2 ghante sirf aap darshan dijiye humari shadi meina (just come to our wedding for 2 hours, they had said to her)."

Kangana captioned: "Agree. Even I never danced in weddings or private parties, even though I have the most popular songs...denied insane amount of money...glad to come across this video.. Lataji truly so inspiring."

On the work front, Kangana is filming her directorial, 'Emergency', where she will be seen playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Instagram post
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp