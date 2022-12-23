'No touching, only seeing': Kartik Aaryan poses with huge Gujarati thalis

By ANI

NEW DELHI: When it comes to food, actor Kartik Aaryan is an absolute foodie and he is frequently spotted relishing different cuisines on the streets of Mumbai or during promotions of his films.

On Thursday, the actor shared a picture on his Instagram where he is seen posing with two huge Gujarati thalis.

"No touching only seeing #TableForTwo #Spkk," Kartik captioned the post.

Seems like the 'Dhamaka' actor isn't willing to surrender to the temptation of giving up his diet plan, as, by his own admission, he can only have a look at the lip-smacking thalis and cannot dig into them.

In the picture, Kartik donned a grey sweatshirt paired with black pyjamas. He accessorised his look with a black cap.

Kartik Aaryan @ Instagram

Soon after Kartik shared the post, fans flooded the comment section and dropped red heart and fire emoticons.

"Koi itna handsome kaise ho sakta hai," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Kartik on Diet."

A fan commented, "The production is playing with your foodie emotions Sattu ji"

Kartik is currently busy shooting his upcoming musical saga film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' in Gujarat.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film also stars actor Kiara Advani in the lead role and is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' marks the second collaboration of Kartik and Kiara after their blockbuster hit horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

The film was initially titled 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha', which translates to the story of Satyanarayan.

However, the title evoked controversy as 'satyanarayan' is another name for Lord Vishnu.

In view of the controversy, the director, Sameer Vidwans, issued a statement last year announcing that the film's title had been changed to 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

The 'Luka Chuppi' actor also reposted the statement on his official Instagram account, which said the title was changed to avoid hurting any sentiments, even if purely unintentional.

Kartik will be also seen in 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is helmed by David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan and is slated to release on February 10, 2023.

Apart from that, he also has director Kabir Khan's next untitled film and Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India'.

