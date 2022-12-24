Home Entertainment Hindi

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi share first poster of 'Merry Christmas'

Published: 24th December 2022 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

First look poster of 'Merry Christmas' (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi on Saturday shared the first poster of their thriller film "Merry Christmas".

The movie, which marks the first collaboration between the two stars, is being directed by ace filmmaker Sriram Raghavan.

Kaif unveiled the film's poster on her social media handles and revealed that the movie will be released in theatres in 2023 in Hindi and Tamil.

Sethupathi, 44, also shared the poster and wrote, "#MerryChristmas coming soon."

The film is produced by Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures. Kaif most recently starred in "Phone Bhoot" with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. She will be next seen in "Tiger 3" alongside Salman Khan.

During the shooting of the film, Katrina had shared few glimpses from the set on her social media. 

"Vikram" star Sethupathi's upcoming projects include Vetrimaaran's "Viduthalai", Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Jawan" and Prime Video series "Farzi" with Shahid Kapoor.

