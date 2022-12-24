Home Entertainment Hindi

Veteran actor Bibhash Chakraborty hospitalised after heart attack

The octogenarian actor, who has been suffering from old age-related complications, was taken to the hospital late Friday night after he had a heart attack, they said.

Published: 24th December 2022 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Veteran Bengali theatre personality and social activist Bibhash Chakraborty. (Photo | Twitter, @sangeetnatak)

Veteran Bengali theatre personality and social activist Bibhash Chakraborty. (Photo | Twitter, @sangeetnatak)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Veteran Bengali theatre personality and social activist Bibhash Chakraborty has been rushed to hospital following a cardiac arrest, authorities said on Saturday.

The octogenarian actor, who has been suffering from old age-related complications, was taken to the hospital late Friday night after he had a heart attack, they said.

"His condition is stable. However, he is under observation. He has several old age-related illnesses," a senior official of the hospital said.

Chakraborty, who joined the Bengali theatre group 'Nandikar', in the 1960s, has acted in several plays.

Later, after leaving the theatre group he formed 'Theatre Workshop' and went on directing several plays such as 'Rajrakta', 'Chakbhanga Modhu'.

Chakraborty had been associated with Paschim Banga Natya Akademi for many years as a member since it was set up, has formed theatre group 'Anya Theatre'.

He had resigned from Paschim Banga Natya Akademi in 2018 owing to his old age.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Veteran Bengali theatre personality Bibhash Chakraborty cardiac arrest
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp