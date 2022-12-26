Anushka Sharma wraps up shoot for 'Chakda Xpress'

By Express News Service

Anushka Sharma has wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress, the actor took to Instagram to make the announcement. In the photos that were shared, former Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami, on whose life the biopic is based, was also seen cutting the wrap cake and posing with clapboard.

“It’s a wrap on #ChakdaXpress and thank you @JhulanGoswami for the final clap to bring an end to the shoot,” wrote Anushka, as she shared the photos.

Chakda Xpress is directed by Prosit Roy and written by Abhishek Banerjee. Anushka had earlier shared many videos on social media, showing her training for the role. Apart from Anushka, Dibyendu Bhattacharya is also featured in the film and will be essaying the role of Jhulan’s coach.

The film traces Jhulan's inspirational journey as she moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfill her dream of playing cricket for India. She succeeded in her goal and went on to captain the Indian women's national cricket team. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour.

Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Anushka Sharma has wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress, the actor took to Instagram to make the announcement. In the photos that were shared, former Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami, on whose life the biopic is based, was also seen cutting the wrap cake and posing with clapboard. “It’s a wrap on #ChakdaXpress and thank you @JhulanGoswami for the final clap to bring an end to the shoot,” wrote Anushka, as she shared the photos. Chakda Xpress is directed by Prosit Roy and written by Abhishek Banerjee. Anushka had earlier shared many videos on social media, showing her training for the role. Apart from Anushka, Dibyendu Bhattacharya is also featured in the film and will be essaying the role of Jhulan’s coach. The film traces Jhulan's inspirational journey as she moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfill her dream of playing cricket for India. She succeeded in her goal and went on to captain the Indian women's national cricket team. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour. Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career. (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)