Pankaj Tripathi’s first look from 'Main Atal Hoon' released

By Express News Service

Actor Pankaj Tripathi seems to have shapeshifted for his next. His first look, as former prime minister, from the film 'Main Atal Hoon' was released on the late politico’s birth anniversary on Christmas. Pankaj, with prosthetics on, looks uncannily similar to the politician. The film, directed by National Award winner Ravi Jadhav, will release in December next year.

Pankaj is seen in a dhoti-kurta and a jacket with prosthetics to resemble Atal Bihari Vajpayee. A video clip introduces him as a PM, poet, statesman and gentleman.

Sharing his first-look pictures from the film on Instagram, Pankaj Tripathi wrote in Hindi, “I know that it is necessary for me to work on my personality with restraint in order to make ‘Atal’ ji’s personality come true on screen. I have firm faith that I will be able to do justice to my new role with enthusiasm and morale.

He shared a video montage as well and wrote in Hindi, “I have got this opportunity to portray this rare personality on screen. I am emotional and grateful.” 'Main Atal Hoon' is presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios. It is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan and Kamlesh Bhanushali and co-produced by Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma.

It is written by Utkarsh Naithani and has music by Salim Sulaiman, with lyrics by Sameer. Sonu Nigam has sung the songs for the film. When it comes to other projects, Pankaj will be seen next in Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino.

