Home Entertainment Hindi

Pankaj Tripathi’s first look from 'Main Atal Hoon' released

He shared a video montage as well and wrote in Hindi, “I have got this opportunity to portray this rare personality on screen.

Published: 26th December 2022 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2022 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Pankaj Tripathi’s first look from 'Main Atal Hoon'

Pankaj Tripathi’s first look from 'Main Atal Hoon'

By Express News Service

Actor Pankaj Tripathi seems to have shapeshifted for his next. His first look, as former prime minister, from the film 'Main Atal Hoon' was released on the late politico’s birth anniversary on Christmas. Pankaj, with prosthetics on, looks uncannily similar to the politician. The film, directed by National Award winner Ravi Jadhav, will release in December next year.

Pankaj is seen in a dhoti-kurta and a jacket with prosthetics to resemble Atal Bihari Vajpayee. A video clip introduces him as a PM, poet, statesman and gentleman.

Sharing his first-look pictures from the film on Instagram, Pankaj Tripathi wrote in Hindi, “I know that it is necessary for me to work on my personality with restraint in order to make ‘Atal’ ji’s personality come true on screen. I have firm faith that I will be able to do justice to my new role with enthusiasm and morale.

He shared a video montage as well and wrote in Hindi, “I have got this opportunity to portray this rare personality on screen. I am emotional and grateful.” 'Main Atal Hoon' is presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios. It is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan and Kamlesh Bhanushali and co-produced by Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma.

ALSO READ | Still remember my first paycheck of Rs 1700 for a brief TV stint: Pankaj

It is written by Utkarsh Naithani and has music by Salim Sulaiman, with lyrics by Sameer. Sonu Nigam has sung the songs for the film. When it comes to other projects, Pankaj will be seen next in Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pankaj Tripathi Main Atal Hoon
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp