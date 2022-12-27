Home Entertainment Hindi

Anushka Sharma wraps up Chakda Xpress shoot

Anushka Sharma has wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress, the actor took to Instagram to make the announcement.

Published: 27th December 2022 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Anushka Sharma has wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress, the actor took to Instagram to make the announcement. Chakda Xpress is directed by Prosit Roy and written by Abhishek Banerjee. Anushka had earlier shared many videos on social media, showing her training for the role. Apart from Anushka, Dibyendu Bhattcharya is also featured in the film and will be essaying the role of Jhulan’s coach.

The film traces Jhulan’s inspirational journey as she moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfill her dream of playing cricket for India. She succeeded in her goal and went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour. Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chakda Xpress
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp